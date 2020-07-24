Well, thank goodness to Joe Beaudoin for having the good sense to step back and take a hard look concerning the sudden [possible] renaming of Jubal Early Drive. I magnify sudden. City Council members, if this issue is of such importance now — nearly 30 years have passed since the naming of Jubal Early Drive. It is my humble opinion, council needs to get a backbone and stop the tail wagging the dog. Whatever happened to majority rules? Don't believe 6.5% of Winchester residences constitutes a mandate.
Ellen Carper
Winchester
