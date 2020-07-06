On one hand, I am very happy that the City Council is taking steps toward renaming Jubal Early Drive by creating the survey. On the other hand, the survey allows for unregistered responses that are effectively anonymous. As of this morning, registered comments — which require a name, address, a question about residency, and confirm an email address — are overwhelmingly in favor of changing the name. Unregistered comments, which are submitted in a far greater volume, are for not changing the name. My issues with unregistered comments are that (1) there is nothing to stop someone from voting twice and (2) the unregistered comments don't tell you if someone lives within the Winchester City boundaries or even Frederick County. Even if you count only one unregistered comment per IP address, then that is at least one vote from your home internet and one from your phone, since they are likely using different service providers. I respectfully request, that if the goal is democratic inclusion in the process for city residents, then the City Council should disregard unregistered comments in support of any decision they might make.
Jason Murray
Winchester
(3) comments
Sounds like your online petition and then the city survey has backfired on you Skippy. So now you want to change the rules! Did Hillary Clinton call you with advice?
I attempted to take the survey. I live in Frederick County. However, too much personal information was required, and with the mindset of some of the radical nuts living here, my personal information would be demanded by BLM-types. Sorry, my battle will not over for a street name change.
Jason, you have already proved my point from previous commentary. First, it will be a Jubal Early name change, then what?
I wonder when people are going to have a full-on hissy over the name WINCHESTER....it is the name of a lever-action rifle. I know this triggers the Lefties (even though now many of them have become armed lately).
NOW you folks want the votes carefully scrutinized for validity. [rolleyes] But when it comes to picking a POTUS, not so much. Gotcha.[wink]
