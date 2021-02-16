Responding to Gerald Crowell’s Open Forum article, “Shame on the City Council,” I would like to add… yes, shame on any council who votes against and ignores majority opinion. The majority spoke. Seventy-one percent of those who attended City Council’s session or, expressed their opinion ahead of time, did NOT support the idea of banning firearms from city government-owned locations (remember that includes parks and parking garages). Those people did not think Winchester would suddenly become a safer place, in fact, this ban would give those who want to inflict injury a perfect climate in which to do so. Many don’t even know where the boundary between city vs. private property starts and stops.
I don’t love guns, and don’t even own one, BUT I do believe strongly that restricting rights of people to defend themselves is a huge impingement on our personal freedom. People already know their firearms have to be concealed, so what exactly is the problem?
My bottom line question is what happened to the will of the people? If the council did not think there were enough people represented at the meeting, why not table the question and have a town meeting? How could a vote by the council to approve the ban have been considered fair when the majority represented there were against it? There must be other solutions to whatever the council thinks is a problem and not such a hasty one overriding the will of the people. Yet again, another chip at our freedom by government.
(7) comments
This is a bunch of bunk. Those that shriek “freedom, freedom, freedom” the loudest have absolutely no concept of what it’s like to really not have it. In 1948/49 my father, a military attaché, was “detained” in Communist China. It took months to get out. That’s called “lack of freedom.”
The gun vote? That’s little boys wanting to play John Wayne. This spoiled bunch have no concept to what freedom really means.
If Council really wanted to know what the majority of the community thinks about the issue, all they have to do is put the question on this November's ballot - have a public referendum on the matter. Then respect the will of the majority, whatever that might be.
A majority of the people showing up to a session of the airing of grievances over a proposal is NOT proof of any voter-inspired belief and offers no factual legitimacy. Like-minded people tend to gather at the same watering holes. My question is, why did it suddenly become a need, a right, and a must-have accessory to holster a firearm at your side in order to enter Winchester city government buildings et al? While all of our freedoms are important, it feels like we may be tilting at windmills, and solving problems that simply do not exist.
And this, right here, is exactly how Leftists view our individual "rights", i.e. subject to THEIR determination as to how important or necessary they are. Feelz over facts whenever it suits their whim... Solving problems that don't exist? Um, hey genius, that is EXACTLY what just happened with council's decision. OMG, you can't make this stuff up... [rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
It's the same inspired lack of logic that has cultists thinking their guy must have won because he had more people at his hate rallies.....
Blah, blah, blah. Just come out and say it Spock. Trump bad, Biden good. We know that's what you mean. After all, you keep saying Trump supporters are a cult. Using that logic, Biden supporters are a cult too.[rolleyes]
Biden Cult? Too funny. I doubt 81 million American voters consider themselves “cultists.” They are just Americans who wanted someone who would do the job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.