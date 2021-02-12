This past Tuesday our City Council voted to pass an amendment to the City Code adding Section 16-34 concerning the carrying of firearms in public buildings and certain public spaces on a straight party line vote 7-2.
This vote was cast in spite of overwhelming public opposition to the amendment. The council has clearly shown the citizens of Winchester that their voices do not count and that they, the council, will decide how we will be governed. This is shameful and a disgusting rebuke to the citizens of Winchester. It is also most likely in violation of our Second Amendment rights and will lay the groundwork for coming lawsuits that the taxpayers will have to pay for.
The proposal was not given a public hearing, which is a requirement for an ordinance. Interesting timing, as well, when the council knows that we cannot meet in person and the balance of political power had switched after the November election.
Is this what we can expect in the future from our leadership? You serve at the consent of the governed. What you seem to be offering us is tyranny.
(5) comments
To quote the paper: "A total of 137 people shared their thoughts on the matter with City Council. Forty-five were from Winchester, 74 were from Frederick County, one was from Clarke County, five did not identify their place of residence and 12 came from locations outside of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, including Northern Virginia, Chesterfield and Kearneysville, West Virginia."
Your voice was represented, but was it for the good of the community as a whole or just so you can keep a fashion accessory?
Actually, Mr. Bryan, that “fashion accessory” allows them to strut and dream of being the John McClain in a shoot out that saves the damsel and the world.
That is some vigilante dream they have there. Why have police if everyone carries a gun? The gun lovers seem to want a wild wild west country were whomever has the fastest draw,quickest trigger finger and biggest gun wins. Sounds dangerously childish to me.
And Catherine, whose example do they follow. Their leader, Trump, who has been known to throw tantrums, shriek stolen election, and other nonsense.
You gun nuts: you don’t like how the council voted? Vote them out next election. That’s how a democracy works. Oh, that’s right, instead you prefer to mob public buildings (and murder police officer) when you don’t get your way. Grow up.
As the author admits, the council (which cannot just stop doing business due to COVID and which gave citizens plenty of time to comment) is doing the will of the majority. That' hardly a case of "our voice" not "counting." The author just doesn't like the final count. I'm pleased that gun intimidation will not be allowed in the government buildings we all use.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.