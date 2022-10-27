Current out-of-control inflation on everyday requirements has made living on a fixed income harder by far. Add to this the ridiculous assessments on automobiles this year, along with new higher real estate assessments, it's getting out of hand.
It's time for the board to take a hard look at the tax situation. It's time for senior citizens on a fixed income to be given some consideration. Since generally seniors require fewer services from the county, a reduced tax rate or an assessment exemption percentage would be a good start.
After working all our lives, my wife and I retired in 2015. We have paid personal property tax since 1966 and real estate tax since 1972 to Frederick County. My wife drives a nice car, and I a decent pickup truck and a knock-around truck. Our home is a modest 1,200-square-foot rancher. At current rates and assessments, we are required to pay what amounts to over $500 per month just to keep our home and autos. Over $500 a month for taxes, along with increased energy bills, high gasoline prices and high food costs, it's straining the budget to the limit.
I urge the board to give due consideration to the suggestions above and make Frederick County more senior-friendly.
Allen Boyd
Frederick County
