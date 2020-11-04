On October 28th my husband and I attended the Frederick County Board of Supervisor's meeting to witness the result of three separate votes on appropriations requests from the School Board. The three requests for supplemental appropriations totaled $4,707,220.81.
Supervisor Shawn Grabber appealed for an extension before the vote so that the School Board would have more time to produce a 2020 budget (expected since February 2020) that would allow the county board to study their need. It was voted down by the board, even though Supervisor Graber showed video evidence to those attending of the lack of competence of some members of the School Board, particularly Vice-Chairman Jay W. Foreman. In the video, the Vice-Chair seemed to control the meeting's agenda (instead of the Chairman) and both admitted to a lack of sufficient information about the school division's needs, while speaking in a condescending tone to the junior board members.
It was patently obvious to us that neither the School Board nor the Supervisors who voted against the extension care enough about the residents of our county. Pouring taxpayers' money into the school system with the excuse of caring about education is not acceptable. As taxpayers, we feel that neither our youth nor the school teachers need luxury nor excess to receive or provide an excellent education.
I am, therefore, requesting an investigation of this incident, as well a better transparency and accountability of how our money is spent.
