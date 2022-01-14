It appears to me that the Supreme Court's recent decision ending the Biden administration's efforts to mandate vaccinations or testing and masks for all employees of large companies is inconsistent with its likely decision to overturn Rowe vs. Wade. If the judiciary is concerned with the protection of human life, then allowing the Biden administration to make decisions in the interest of public health makes sense.
With its ruling against the Biden administration, the court is establishing an anti-life stance. With every new American death due to the COVID-19 virus, the Supreme Court bares some responsibility. So-called "personal choice," which the Court seems to be about denying women regarding their reproductive rights, is being championed by the court on behalf of those who truly do not care that their decision not to be vaccinated can cause endless suffering and death of their family member, friends and neighbors. I don't believe for an instant that this is what the founders had in mind when creating this republic.
Bo Walton
Frederick County
(2) comments
Maybe the court's decision had more to do with the unconstitutionality of the Biden mandate on private businesses over your political preference?!?
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.