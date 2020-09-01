The COVID-19 virus has affected many with sickness, death and debt...lots of loss, lots of tears.
We miss the quaint shops, department stores and restaurants that had to shut down — some closed forever. The service workers, aviation and hotel employees miss their work and their financial independence, and we miss them, too.
The physical and emotional stress this historic pandemic has taken on our health care workers, teachers, parents, students and seniors is overwhelming. Their daily routines have been upended. We miss traveling, vacationing, socializing with family and friends. We miss their hugs.
Even fashion has taken a hit. We miss dressing up. We open our clothes closets, sigh, and close the door. One friend refuses to give up. She dresses up to go to the grocery store, while wearing her one-size-fits-all mask. Three cheers for Donna! We ladies even miss our aching, sore feet from walking and standing in our high heel shoes at receptions, events and parties. We mature fashionistas are vexed that if we don't get back to normal soon, we will need a walker to stay upright when we finally do step out in our highest of high heel shoes.
We all miss our former lives, but take heart. My dear, saintly aunt, who was wise, soft-spoken, gentle, humble her entire life, a real beauty in her youth with high cheekbones, long, dark hair and the bluest of blue eyes, once said to me, "You have to have hope, without hope you have nothing." Even Dr. Fauci said he was "hopeful."
