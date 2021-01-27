I am a resident of Winchester who is eligible under the 1b rollout of the COVID vaccine. I would like to complain about Valley Health’s administration of this program here in the Valley. While I understand that the supply of vaccine is limited, I check in each day and in the rare event that there is an active link, by the time you go through the registration process they have no appointments available. Supposedly if the link is active you can register and get an appointment. This process should not be a free-for-all where all citizens have to constantly keep looking at a website to see if there is a link and then go through the registration process over and over. There should be an orderly registration process which a person registers and when there is availability they are sent an appointment. We need to bring some sanity to this chaos.
Richard Evans
Winchester
