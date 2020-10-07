One of the reasons I'm running to represent the 29th District in the House of Delegates is jobs. We have major problems with employment in the 29th District: namely, there's not enough local jobs. Many of our residents have to drive long distances to get to work: 35 minutes on average in our Congressional District. That takes a major toll on us both at the gas pump and with our schedules.
The traditional solution to this problem in rural counties has been for politicians to give huge tax breaks to giant corporations to put a plant in our area. This isn't ideal because: 1) taxpayers must pay for these deals, 2) these plants are often heavy polluters that make our communities worse, and 3) there's nothing to stop big corporations from leaving if things don't work out and sticking us with the bill.
Instead, we need to encourage companies to develop and sustain remote jobs. Most of us have great reasons for living here: whether it's heritage, lower rents, natural beauty, proximity to family, or just wanting to escape the rat race. If we incentivize creating remote jobs in our Commonwealth, we can compete for terrific jobs anywhere in the country without spending our days in gridlock.
Second: we should have schools, companies, & government partner in the creation of new, dynamic, and 100% local firms that will serve the needs of OUR communities. If we all work together, we can make communities that make all of our lives better.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.