Thank you Ms. McCann-Slaughter, Mr. Wells and Chairman DeHaven for your continued support of our schools.
Mr. Ludwig, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Dunn and Mr. Graber — what is your point? The continued use of our children as pawns in your power play is abhorrent. We elected the current School Board members and they have approved the budget. Your job is to fund it. In Mr. Dunn’s "conversation" at the Board of Supervisors meeting, he said the BOS has competing needs, including fire and rescue, transportation and roads. Isn’t education the foundation of all of those worthy issues?
Scenario C eliminates critical pay differentials for special education teachers and assistants, as well as new Career and Technical Education positions. That is CTE, not CRT, to avoid any confusion. CTE programs train the next generation of technical professionals. Are those professions not worthy of your support?
The budget cuts Graber, McCarthy, Dunn and Ludwig support would also denigrate the education and training of our most vulnerable special education students. The special education teachers and assistants who provide the training, education, and guidance for our special education students are highly trained. Our surrounding counties are actively recruiting these professionals with increased pay. Mr. Dunn, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Ludwig and Mr. Graber, is this really how you want your time on the BOS to be remembered?
All of our teachers and instructional assistants deserve our support. Fully fund our public schools.
Sherrie Alexander
Frederick County
