Let me recommend two excellent articles about critical race theory in the Aug. 2021 AMAC Magazine (Association for Mature American Citizen).
The first explains critical race theory. The second discusses the psychological damage from critical race theory.
As a clinical psychologist for the past 50-plus years, I see critical race theory as teaching pathological thinking. Why would boards of education, schools, and various organizations, including the military, teach young people and adults a "sick" belief system which can only do harm to whoever adopts it!
Ruth Brill Gross, PhD
Berryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.