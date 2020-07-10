‘Cronyism’ doesn’t serve REC well
I had to laugh at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative board chair Chris Shipe’s letter in the Star asking REC members to vote to “re-elect” board member Gene Campbell Jr. As Mr. Shipe must know, Gene Campbell Jr. has never been elected to the board. He was appointed to fill a vacancy a couple of years ago. This is Gene Jr.’s first REC board election. Perhaps Mr. Shipe confused Gene Jr. with his father Gene Campbell Sr., who served on REC’s board for 34 years. And that apparent confusion is telling, because Mr. Campbell Jr.’s appointment is an example of the cronyism that is all too common on REC’s board, where board members appoint friends or relatives of REC insiders and all incumbents look out for each other so they can collect generous pay for decades. Cronyism doesn’t serve REC members well. Consumers deserve qualified, informed, independent board members who are willing to work hard and be accessible to all co-op members, not just other good ole boys (and girls). That’s why I’m running for REC board in the election currently underway. My qualifications compare favorably with all the incumbents and I have shown the judgment and independence needed to look out for consumers’ interests, rather than board members’ personal interests. I believe REC board members’ pay is too high. I’ll work to cut it by 25 percent and I will decline to accept 25 percent of pay until all board pay is reduced. That’s more money available to help keep our power bills low.
Seth Heald Rixeyville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.