On July 19, the executive director and co-founder of the I'm Just Me Movement (IJMM), Tina Stevens-Culbreath, announced her candidacy for a local office. As admiring friends of Ms. Stevens-Culbreath, we, the board members of IJMM, are continually amazed by her abilities and her community commitment, and we wish her well in her endeavor.
At this time, we do feel the need to make clear that Ms. Stevens-Culbreath will continue to work without interruption, as she has for several years, sometimes on a volunteer basis and other times in a paid role, carrying out the program activities of the IJMM for young people and people in need.
We also need to make clear that neither the IJMM nor its Board of Directors has any involvement in or partiality towards her campaign, and that no resources contributed to IJMM are being used or will be used for that campaign. Whatever the outcome of the election, all of us at IJMM, including our executive director, are committed to continuing to provide the unique services of this organization in our community, still relying on the innovative and heartfelt leadership of the co-founders that we are so proud of, and that has brought the I'm Just Me Movement so far.
