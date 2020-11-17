Now that the election is over and it appears Joe Biden has been elected president, I guess the abortion clinics will do a thriving business.
I am, however, curious about one thing — will they continue to sell baby parts and will they raise their prices? Who in the Biden administration will set the new prices or will they decide to keep the old ones?
I'm quite certain that our governor will go along with whatever the decision is, since he has stated he has no reservation concerning the killing of a fetus in or out of the mother's womb.
Aren't we lucky to have a governor and doctor who would be quite proficient at this form of murder?
As long as you believe false facts, you will come to wrong conclusions and opinions. Freedom of religion, and religious based rules means freedom from other people’s religions and their religious based rules. Don’t force your religion on others.
