This letter is in response to the Thursday article which was written about the struggles Blue Plate Books has faced during the pandemic. We have all faced struggles during this difficult and emotional time and one of the places I have been able to count on to lift my spirits is Blue Plate Books and their employees. I wander in there about once a week to seek out my next adventure and to escape from the hectic world in which we live. Blue Plate Books is by far my favorite shop in Winchester and I can always find what I am looking for. If they don't have the specific title I will find something very similar. Browsing through the shelves of Blue Plate is nothing short of a pilgrimage and much more enjoyable than aimlessly wandering throughout a big box book store or looking online. The customer service is first class and I can always count on a great conversation about whatever book or subject I'm looking for. The employees truly love books and helping people with learning new things. I can't imagine our community without Blue Plate Books. Our community is a better place because of it.
Andrea Board
Winchester
