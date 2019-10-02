We live in a violent world. We are spoon-fed violence by movies, TV, video, and computer 24/7 and do nothing about it. We talk, use it as political tool, and call for gun control. All words, no action, except putting the blame on gun-owners.
As far as they get is to yell "that damn NRA" and try to tie Trump and the NRA into one ball. Then they kick the ball downfield until the latest killing dies down.
The producers of all the violence continue to make movies, TV, computers, and videos more violent. The politicians make no effort to say STOP. Why? They are big donors.
My history: Our movies were censored to a degree. A man & women couldn't be seen in bed together and Elvis couldn't be shown below the waist because of his dance moves. A Jane Russell movie stopped; it showed too much of her breast. Back to guns.
Fact is not one trigger has been pulled by NRA member, family member, or one whot took gun class with NRA. Get off the NRA and stop using them as vote-getter.
What can be done? Get tough with the producers of violent shows. Put end to the killing image. Stop news media from showing kids running away in fear over and over for days.
Convicted of killing, you are sentenced to die within 60 60 days, not years. hat it most likely keeps some bad person from even trying to get a legal gun.
The availability of illegal guns is high, so not the total answer. Plus ever see a bad guy getting a background check? This takes me to the fact that while politicians yell at the good guys, they do nothing about the illegal guns coming into America by way of our open border policy .
I hear all the plans to get my gun, but hear nothing about getting the bad guys' guns
