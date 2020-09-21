Uniform U.S. history curriculum dangerous
It’s come to my attention that the President has determined that historians are “brainwashing” people and there’s a need for a uniform history curriculum to “promote” a more “patriotic” version of our past. As someone who has taught history for over 20 years (college and high school) in multiple states, has a bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. in the field, and has won multiple teaching awards, I think I can comment on this. I will keep it short and simple and confine it to three areas: fallacies, ironies, and dangers. There are actually multiple fallacies. The major one is that there is any sort of uniform history or social studies curriculum (much less a politically-driven one) in the U.S. at the k-12 or the university levels. If anyone would like to see the Virginia Community College System’s learning objectives for history classes or any syllabi from Lord Fairfax, please let me know. The irony is in a man and party that supposedly stands for “small government” imposing a message on all educational levels in every state the political message they desire. That’s not “big government”?! The danger is alarming. As a historian, let me point to the countries and regimes that used centralized authority to impose a “we’re better than everyone else” way of thinking on its citizens through the educational system: Hitler’s Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, Stalin’s Russia; Mao’s China; Kim’s North Korea.
Jay Gillispie Stephens City
