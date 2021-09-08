I have reached out to Dave LaRock to help me get results from our Virginia government. With his help I’ve gone from being frustrated to completely satisfied.
I cannot say enough about the top notch customer service I've received. I don't know how many calls he gets like mine, but I always feel like my needs matter to him. I've called Rep. Wexton with the same issues and have never gotten anything other than canned messages.
Please keep LaRock around, he's one of the good ones.
Erin Dunbar
Round Hill
Hear that, folks? Erin gets top notch customer service from LaRock, so never mind his criminality. “One of the good ones”, my asterisk. Vote***him***OUT***!!
