As one of many area organizations benefiting from the hard work of approximately 1,000 volunteers on the recent Day of Caring, Christ Church in Millwood wishes to extend our deepest thanks to United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley for spearheading this event.
Building community is one of the greatest gifts that we can give one another, and on that day there was a wonderful amount of community building taking place throughout our region. Our church received a tremendous boost from the dedicated volunteers who gave of their time here in Millwood, and I have no doubt that experience was shared by everyone participating.
We as a congregation not only believe but live out the words of Matthew 25: "Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me." All of the volunteers who gave up their day to participate were very visible signs of putting those words into action. On this Day of Caring, many wonderful things were accomplished for our community — for our wider family — here in the Northern Shenandoah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.