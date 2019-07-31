My reading of the Star on July 30 left me — shall I say, true-to-form — with my head spinning, like stars in the sky.
First, on the front page, I read a report about inaccuracies from a July 27 piece on the opinion page. This involves the letter of Robina Rich Bouffault.
Then, on the current opinion page I found a letter which factually reported an inaccuracy from the paper's July 25 front page. This concerned the fictitious headline report that a U.S. prosecutor (Robert Mueller) is magically empowered to dismiss someone's "exoneration."
If the staff at The Star isn't careful, they may find themselves drafted for government work. You know, that place where the judicial branch now does the legislating, and Congress fancies itself as the ultimate judge and jury over the executive branch.
I regret I must say that the lack of purview is everywhere rampant.
Now, if I can just somehow divine who, exactly, at the paper I should send this missive to.
