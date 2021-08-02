After reading Marc Thiessen’s and Paul Waldman’s editorials, I felt I had to respond.
Although Mr. Thiessen stated that Americans should be vaccinated, he also stated that ”the pandemic is over” and “that children have an extremely low risk.”
First, a CDC map illustrating levels of community transmission shows the community spread in Frederick County is orange, or susceptible, one removed from red, or high.
The CDC reported a current national 7-day moving average of daily new cases (66,609) increased 64.1% from the previous 7-day moving average and is 480.1% higher than the lowest value on June 19, 2021. The CDC states that 99.5% of individuals who die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
How can Mr. Thiessen state “ the pandemic is over” when people are dying everyday?
According to Mr. Thiessen, children “are at a extremely low risk.”
As of July 22, 2021, about 4.13 million children have tested positive for Covid.
In one week alone 38,654 child cases were reported.
I don’t think over 38,000 cases is “extremely low risk.”
For those who are confused by changing government advice, vaccinated or not, if you are in a community, such as our orange, wear a face mask.
Do we want a perpetual pandemic state?
Paul Waldman wrote "If your job involves the safety of other people, you may have to do some things you otherwise wouldn't, to protect the rest of us."
This minor inconvenience is a small price to pay for the health and safety of everyone, especially our children.
Anne Carnegie
Front Royal
(11) comments
NO One has the freedom or the right to infect others with a deadly virus - the unvaxxed need to stay home now -
coachmilburn "Which is it ... the flu or COVID?" Are you kidding me? That is like asking is it basketball or football? Maybe you don't know that either. Read this -- https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-vs-flu/art-20490339 So far, more than 32 million people have had COVID-19 in the U.S. So far, more than 580,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.
By comparison, during the 2019-2020 flu season in the U.S., about 38 million people had the flu and about 22,000 people died of the flu. Most likely wearing masks really helped decrease flu cases as well.
Yes, let's keep going the way we're going, plodding through the deep denial and we will not progress. Good idea.
I agree with the author. It's time for everyone who can to get their vaccination. We need to stop the spread of this deadly disease.
Permanent double masking and mandatory "vaccines" of indeterminate effectiveness for everyone! C'mon, man, follow the "unquestionable" science!
Anne, people who live in The Fantasy Lands of Lies and Conspiracies where Tinkerbell spreads the news with her fairy dust, do not tell or even know the truth. To remain in the so called safety of this Fantasy Land, they prefer to follow lies and those who tell these lies.
The unfortunate deaths of the unvaccinated who are crying at the end of life over the hoax that killed them is a sad picture.
Follow science. Use your brain and not the internet. Talk to your doctor. Get vaccinated. There’s really nothing more to say.
Anne Carnegie is correct. We are all in this together and it is no time to be uncooperative. Vaccinate!!!
[thumbup]
Marc Thiessen is a journalist with strong right leanings and a penchant for being contrary. That is his brand. He has no medical training and no experience with infectious diseases. The GOP and right leaning media are still closing their eyes and wishing real hard for this to disappear. They continue in lock step pushing the idea that a person's opinion will serve them better than informed guidance and ignoring the common good is fine. 610,000+ dead Americans should have all of us shudder. Medical protocols evolve as the disease is further studied and understood. That is how science works. The Winchester Star is not doing the community any favors by giving platforms to those who advocate ignoring the risks and disparaging know life saving precautions. Repeating a lie does not make it true - but it apparently makes insecure folks feel good.
Which is it ... the flu or COVID? Chances are great, they do not have tests to distinguish between the two yet.
The flu was here in 2020 but a ton of the flu got tagged at COVID because they couldn't differentiate between the two.
"CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu"
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the "influenza season" draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday, July 21st it will withdrawal its request for the "Emergency Use Authorization" of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths. But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.
The CDC urged laboratories to "save both time and resources" by introducing kits that can determine and distinguish a positive test for the coronavirus and flu."CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses," the agency said Wednesday.
Laboratories will have until the close of 2021 before the CDC officially withdrawals its Emergency Use Authorization of the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
Final Flu Season Metrics 2020/21:
Each flu season, the CDC tracks a few important metrics that help tell the story of how severe the current flu season is compared to previous seasons. Here are a few numbers to sum up the 2020/2021 flu season, running from October 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.
Mortality - The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.
Pediatric Deaths - Pediatric deaths are the number of deaths of people under the age of 18. In 2019/20, there were 195 pediatric deaths. There was one pediatric death during the 2020/21 season
Final 2019/20 Flu Numbers:
The final data on flu season 2019/2020 was released by the CDC in April as COVID-19 continued to spread throughout the United States.
Between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the flu resulted in:
39 to 56 million illnesses
410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations
24,000 to 62,000 deaths
195 pediatric deaths
Sources:
https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2020/01/flu-season-2020
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
Say, "Coach" --
I see you've taken the opportunity to clip & paste your comment once again here, along with other multiple placements recently--so many I've lost track.
Apropos of ?nothing?
It is indeed curious that the flu season was largely suppressed last winter as Covid raged. And curious that tests for Covid might, I suppose, have some cross-sensitivity to the flu. But I don't think that the last words of the thousands of victims of the pandemic were "good thing to conclude that I'm just dying of the flu, nothing to worry about".
The reality is that Covid is a real, tangible, deadly disease. Vaccination is now available and could definitely suppress the horrific cost of the pandemic in human lives. Get vaccinated and wear your mask.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.