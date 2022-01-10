This administration blames large companies for price gouging during our nation’s highest inflation rate in 50 years. President Joe Biden singled out the beef and chicken industries, and oil companies for causing us financial hardship by manipulating the market.
Considering his vaccine mandate, has anyone in his administration informed him that those businesses firing employees due to vaccine mandates put businesses (especially small businesses) in dire straits? Fewer workers result in overtime pay, which costs more, and is passed on to the consumer, or it results in a reduction of goods, forcing supply and demand dilemmas.
Today’s inflation is a result of new restrictive federal policies and giving away trillions of taxpayer dollars to party interests. Maybe it’s time for us to revisit history to understand today’s real governmental cause and effect.
How did the federal government eradicate the Native Americans from their homeland in the 1870s? They systematically killed the buffalo the Native Americans used for subsistence, leading to tribal starvation, and forcing them to federal land called “reservations.”
Today, the federal government mandates everyone to be vaccinated or submit to routine testing. Good luck finding medical facilities that have sufficient COVID-19 testing supplies within the richest nation on earth.
If we can throw trillions of dollars on the BBB initiative to appease the progressives, we can certainly have enough supplies and therapeutics to deal with this covid virus in an intelligent and non-coercive manner. If not, the unvaccinated and those with natural immunity are heading towards our nation's next, controlled “reservation.”
David Eddy
Middletown
