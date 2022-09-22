Emily DeAngelis has the energy, passion, initiative, and knowledge of community needs. She has tirelessly tried to knock on doors and meet all families/constituents in Ward 2. She is a listener and a strong advocate for the needs of her Ward 2.
She is a dedicated teacher, coach, and community volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations. I have had the privilege of volunteering with Emily in sporting events for kids of all ages, service organizations, and other community-wide events.
A vote for Emily DeAngelis will ensure that your voice will be heard on City Council. She loves Winchester and wants to represent your voice and needs.
She is easy to communicate with and on point with her neighborhood issues as well as Winchester City programs and efforts.
Emily will help bring a community focus back to our city.
Emily DeAngelis is the right choice for Ward 2.
Shelly Lee
Winchester
