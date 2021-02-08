Saturday’s front page story stated how Virginia moved another step closer to ending capital punishment also callede th death penalty. This will never happen until the death penalty for the innocent unborn is also ended. What crime did the unborn commit?
John Gorski
Lake Frederick
(1) comment
Vasectomies are reversible
