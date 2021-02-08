Saturday’s front page story stated how Virginia moved another step closer to ending capital punishment also callede  th death penalty. This will never happen until the death penalty for the innocent unborn is also ended. What crime did the unborn commit?

John Gorski

Lake Frederick

(1) comment

Spock Here
Spock Here

Vasectomies are reversible

