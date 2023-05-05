I applaud Ben Cline’s support for efforts to rein in the federal debt. Republicans can and should stake out strong efforts to reduce the federal debt during the debate over future years' U.S. budgets, which commences this fall.
However, the debt ceiling has nothing to do with future spending. It relates to already incurred prior U.S. debts that must be paid off to prevent the U.S. government from going into default. Because of prior deficit spending, that debt limit must be extended and increased as necessary to pay off those debts, as was done with little fuss by Congress multiple times during President Trump's term.
If the debt ceiling is not extended by the deadline the U.S. government will be unable to pay its obligations. Many economists predict dire results if that happens, including an inability to pay Social Security and Medicare recipients, the weakening of the dollar, a surge of inflation, and very likely a worldwide recession. Even going to the brink of default risks some of those outcomes. Because all the objectives noted by Mr. Cline can and should be part of this fall’s budget debate, it is not worth these huge risks to try to combine them with the federal debt debate in the current volatile political environment.
For these reasons it’s best for Congress to extend the debt ceiling without extra requirements as it did with little fanfare and interference by Congressional Democrats during President Trump’s term.
Keep your powder dry for the time being, Ben, and save your energy for the big budget debate this fall.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
