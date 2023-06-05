Congratulations to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the members of the House Republican leadership on the passage of the debt limit extension.
By passing it with a majority of Republican House members, they voted to bolster our nation’s credibility in international financial markets by agreeing to pay debts we already owed, and they may have prevented a catastrophic domestic and international recession.
This action also knocks the legs out from under the House Freedom Caucus, which has bullied Speaker McCarthy and other members to take far more conservative positions on issues than they would prefer.
The conversation will continue this fall during the budget debate on our nation's future spending, which has always been the forum where future government spending is discussed. As a result of this vote, the House Freedom Caucus has been put in its place and will have far less leverage in that debate. This is best for the nation and the future of the Republican Party.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
