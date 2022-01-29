The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has delivered a draft decision that could have long-lasting impact on millions of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s – a decision that effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with the disease.
As a dementia care professional for more than 20 years, I have worked closely with people whose family members or friends have received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, educating and counseling them through a journey known as “the long goodbye.” And I have grieved with them as their loved ones died from this incurable disease.
Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their families have long been waiting for a new, more effective treatment – yet the CMS decision will deny them access to the first FDA-approved treatment in more than 20 years. People with Alzheimer’s are entitled to life-changing therapies, just as those with conditions like cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. Treating people with Alzheimer’s differently than those with other diseases is discrimination and simply unacceptable.
CMS must change this draft decision to ensure that all affected by Alzheimer’s can have equitable access to and benefit from FDA-approved treatments. I encourage you to join with the Alzheimer’s Association in calling on the CMS to not only listen, but hear the needs of people living with the disease and their loved ones.
Ana Nelson
Vice President, Programs and Services
Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter
