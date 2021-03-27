Deep Equity a unifying program we need
Elisabeth Bass, a senior at James Wood High School, clearly described the Deep Equity Program in one sentence. In her open forum on March 16t she said, “Students from a diverse array of backgrounds were able to share their stories and their ideas on how to make our school district a more equitable environment for every student.”
So, in order for students to weigh in and offer solutions to the challenges of others, they would first have to listen very attentively to the stories and journeys of fellow students to a point where they vicariously feel what it must be like to be them. Students learning and practicing how to open up their minds to others is a very useful lifetime skill. And, even if no equitable solutions to challenges come out of these discussions, the program still gives everyone insight to each other, fostering selflessness, sympathy, and empathy.
According to the Deep Equity Program website, this program is a bottom-up method where solutions come out of the minds of enlightened students, which completely debunks the idea that it’s brainwashing.
Today, Americans are more divided than ever before in modern history, and students learning how to relate to each other is perhaps exactly what is needed to begin a unifying process. That is why our county needs to approve a budget for the “Deep Equity Program.”
Ken Kovach
Frederick County
(5) comments
Ah, sweet gov't mandated "equity"! Social and emotional learning can occur without gov't intervention, believe it or not. Feel free to read anything outside the narrative regarding all the problems this type of forced, non-academic "learning" has caused in so many school systems... [rolleyes]
Actually, I think you are trying to pull the wool over our eyes. Either through ignorance or deceit, you hid behind a cute name but don't disclose the actual course material. Put your course material out to the public. Show how you teach that American is evil. Show that you teach kids to see racism in every innocent action. This course is divisive and is purposely destructive to our children. The perception of Racism is not going down, it is going up. Instead of becoming the melting pot of the world, we are being instructed to divide into competitive teams and fight each other for more of the pie. Trying to be successful in life by education is considered being "White." That is nonsense. There is only one race, and that is the Human Race. Our spirits all yearn for the same things. We just have to learn to get there without hurting each other.
Ever notice that whites are the only people who are offended by being called bigoted, and yet they do nothing about it?
How did your FBI interview go?
Thanks Ken. It also brings up opportunities for parent / child discussion, always a healthy objective.
[thumbup]
