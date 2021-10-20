My name is Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss and I am the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates for District 29. I know that the polarization and hatred amongst the parties hurts our state and our country, and it needs to end. I believe that we need to elect candidates who will consider the positions on both sides before making decisions and who will talk to the opposing side in a congenial manner. It is not impossible. It is how our legislature has governed for many years before today. I pledge that I will work for all constituents to better our lives and I will try to restore respect and cooperation.
We need infrastructure funding and funding for our aging schools. We need to attract businesses that provide careers and good-paying jobs. We need to welcome renewable clean energy, clean air, and clean water to protect our environment and our health. We need to pay our first responders, police, and teachers adequate pay for their valued services. There is so much that needs to be done and I am ready to begin.
I ask that when you vote that you consider who knows district 29 and who will work to better your life. I hope that choice is me.
Thank you for the opportunity to run as a candidate. It has been an honor.
Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss
Democratic candidate for House of Delegates, District 29
