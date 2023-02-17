It was most distressing to read in this morning's Star that in the U.S., support is waning for the war in Ukraine. At the onset of Russia's invasion a year ago, I was struck by the images on television showing how similar the Ukrainian people are to us. Most striking were the images of the families. They were dressed in western style clothes, they talked on cell phones and went about their daily routine as do we. Dentist appointments, lunch in town, grocery shopping and talking with friends were taken for granted, as it is here. In other words, what people do all over the world in times of peace.
Now Russia has shattered that peace, destroying their homes, their cities and their lives. Death, destruction and genocide have replaced those taken for granted peaceful days. The Ukrainians are paying for the war with their lives while we are paying for it with dollars and weapons. They die, and we spend; sounds like a good deal for us.
Putin is the 21st century's Hitler. An egomaniac with no regard for the lives of not only the Ukrainians, but for his own people as well. If he is not stopped in Ukraine, then he will continue to bite off bits and pieces of other countries.
The Ukrainians' fighting spirit and their resolute determination has been remarkable. Let us continue to support them. A line in the sand for Democracy has been drawn in Ukraine.
Stan Daywalt
Frederick County
