I couldn’t believe what I was reading in a recent Open Forum. Someone advocating an overthrow of Democracy in favor of a dictatorship. Surely we have passed Dante's last level of hell. Who would you anoint as our next king? Maybe someone like Saddam Hussein or Josef Stalin. Oh, I know perhaps Adolf Hitler or Kim Jong-Un. No, no it's Donald Trump. That would be about right.
My Democracy is not for sale and surely not to give away to crackpots, despots or, dictators. My Democracy will never be taken by traitors. In my Democracy traitors are shunned like lepers, the cancers that have sucked the marrow from the bones of freedom.
Democracy, the ability of people to govern themselves, is an inalienable right. I pity the person or persons who would dare subjugate a free people — not here — not with my Democracy. You will pry my Democracy from my cold dead hand.
William Fuller
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.