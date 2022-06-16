In response to an earlier letter calling on Democrats to vote for the less conservative candidate in this June’s Republican primary, it’s clear that the left is still up to their usual games when it comes to elections. Virginia is a state without party registration, meaning anyone — Republican or Democratic — can vote in the other party’s election to choose their nominee for November.
Democrats are calling on liberals to attempt to manipulate the Republican primary process by voting for Congressman Ben Cline’s less conservative opponent. And to be honest, it really isn’t surprising.
Ben Cline has an impeccable record over the last three years in Congress fighting for issues that are an anathema to the far left: Securing our border from drug cartels and human traffickers, empowering parents to have a leading role in their children’s education, protecting the precious lives of the unborn, and standing up for our Constitutional rights — especially the Second Amendment.
The left knows their candidate in November doesn’t stand much of a chance in a conservative, rural district like the 6th, so their only resort is to attempt to invade the Republican primary to help elect Ben Cline’s liberal “Republican” opposition.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.