From legalization of marijuana to abolition of the death penalty (even for murder of police), it didn’t take long for the Democratic majority in the House of Delegates, aided by a Democratic governor, to dismantle sound policies.
This year, they added the unionization of public employees to their list of “accomplishments.” Next on their agenda will be to repeal Virginia’s right-to-work law, which protects employees from compulsory membership in unions. Imagine a government powerful enough to tell you that, in order to work, you must join a private organization and pay them dues.
Fortunately, we have a delegate willing to stand up to the liberal agenda of the majority party. We need to keep Bill Wiley working for us in Richmond. Please re-elect Bill Wiley and, while you’re at it, let’s make sure we have a strong Republican governor as well.
Dana Newcomb
Frederick County
