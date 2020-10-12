This is a response to Ben Ritter and other Republicans that go around saying the Democrats are trying to take away their guns. The Democrats are not trying to do that as they have guns for hunting and protection like a lot of people. They keep trying to tell people but the Republicans keep on saying that to scare people. The Democrats just want to have better laws to cut down on violence. The Republicans always say "we will talk about it" but never do anything. The Republicans only see one thing in the constitution. They are narrowly focused on one thing. Guns. But the constitution also guarantees the right to life and liberty. Each person has that right to life and happiness. Without gun control so many people loose that right to life. The constitution was written to establish justice, domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty...... For all citizens. So many people have their own ideas of what we should do as a nation. We need to stick to the constitution.
When one of my daughters moved to Canada to work she took a gun belonging to her father. They took it away from her at the border but told her that when she took a class on how to handle it and rules regarding guns in Canada she could come back and get her gun back. She did what was required. So simple. Why do some people blow everything out of proportion? Maybe just to scare people and get their votes.
