CATHERINE GIOVANNONI
Democrats just passed the Inflation Reduction Act. You’ve heard that it will create jobs, reduce the Trump deficit, and clean up carbon. But it also has some specifically rural benefits.
For example, the IRA gives the Agriculture Department the ability to provide relief from farm loans. Distressed farm families here in the Shenandoah Valley will be able to keep their farms.
It includes over $9 billion for rural electric cooperatives (like the one that provides electricity to Frederick County) to upgrade clean energy capability, decarbonize, and make energy efficiency investments, including transmission. It will create new clean energy coop jobs. This is the biggest investment in conservation since the days of the Dust Bowl.
Reducing greenhouse gasses will allow the U.S. to market our agriculture products all over the globe, assuring our customers that America’s are the most sustainably produced agriculture products in the world. Along with the recently passed Ocean Shipping Reform Act (that is clearing supply chain clogs and re-opening ports), as well as improvements to America’s rails, bridges, and roads, it will now be easier for America’s farmers to get their products to market — faster. America’s agricultural exports hit a record last year and are on track to do so again.
The IRA (and the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs bill) will vastly expand rural broadband, allowing young people to stay in rural areas, helping farmers to practice precision agriculture, and bringing new opportunities to small businesses here in Frederick County.
There’s also help for rural communities here and in next-door West Virginia ravaged by coal mining. The IRA will support these historic energy-producing communities by providing a 10% tax bonus for clean energy projects in these communities, bringing business and new jobs. It will also provide transmission upgrades to get that clean energy to market. And it ensures full and permanent funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund for miners and their survivors.
Rural counties like ours make up almost 85% of American counties where 20% or more of the population is over 65. Thus, the Medicare cost savings, especially for insulin and other prescription drugs, and the $2,000 cap on prescription costs, along with President Biden’s recent actions that make hearing aids available over the counter at huge savings, will have particular benefits for rural communities.
Every single Republican, including Congressman Ben Cline, voted against all of these IRA benefits.
President Biden has achieved an historic record: passing the CHIPS Act, the PACT Act for veterans, bipartisan gun safety legislation, and once-in-a-generation infrastructure legislation. He’s expanded the NATO alliance, rallied our allies to support Ukraine, and taken out terrorist leader al-Zawahiri. President Biden’s policies have brought about historic job growth, record low unemployment in many states, and wage increases, all while decreasing the Trump deficit. Now, with the IRA, which injects billions and billions of dollars into rural areas like ours, he’s clearly shown that it is Democrats who deliver for rural communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.