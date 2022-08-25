Democrats set positive example
This letter is in response to the Aug. 3 Open Forum written by Kevin Kennedy, “Democrats vs Republicans? No Contest.”
In my opinion, Mr. Kennedy did an excellent job in detailing the positive things that have occurred in the past 18 months. It goes without saying that all of us living and breathing American parents need to be a positive role model to our children, whether they are 6 years old or 38 years old.
We set the example of social graces! All of us need to discourage the widespread violence, militant behavior, intense divisiveness, nasty rhetoric, and the disrespect for each other — no matter the color. We need to show our children that all of us can make a positive difference — volunteer, help our neighbors.
More can be accomplished by working together in a collaborative manner as we tread the uncertainty of the future. Everybody should know this!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.