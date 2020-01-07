As I read the Open Forum "Our Intellectual Divide" (January 4), I'm glad to see that our educated elites have hit on the reason that Americans have different opinions on the state of our country today. It's simply because progressives are educated and conservatives are stupid illiterates. How could we have not seen this by now?
Well, as long as we are free to place labels on people who don't agree with our political views, why is it that progressives always seem to denigrate their opponents by calling them names, while conservatives would rather debate specific policy differences and solve our problems in a dispassionate, analytical manner? How's that for stereotyping?
You must have missed Leroy and BJ's "dispassionate, analytical manners". Face it, most political letters on this site are neither. From any side.
