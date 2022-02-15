Deplatform White House press briefings
What value do the daily White House press briefings have for Americans? It certainly is not an honest forum to educate us on the current issues plaguing our nation, but purely a political instrument to proliferate the propaganda of a sitting political party.
Think of the many benefits associated with deplatforming this daily sideshow. We could have journalists actually using their time productively to perform thorough, honest, and objective journalistic duties that tell the American people what we need to understand regarding existential threats to the increase in crime, rising prices, COVID research/outcomes, border security, etc.
Eliminating this forum would free up the administration’s staff’s time from spinning stories to impress the public. Instead, they focus their attention on problem-solving methodologies to deal with the plethora of issues facing our nation today. Blaming previous players results only in apathetic mannerisms that are proven to be ineffective while governing.
Another benefit would be that Jen Psaki would be able to sleep at night instead of waking up to continuous nightmares regarding the fabricated responses that she is compelled to provide. The shame in all of this is that Psaki is an extremely intelligent and gifted communicator who demonstrates daily her “out of the box” critical thinking skills. I would prefer that this amount of brain power and energy be used to solve problems, instead of honing her technique of deflecting.
Just because the White House press briefings started in 1929 does not mean this practice should continue in its current manner. We can do better!
David Eddy Middletown
Maybe they could just hold continuous rallies for the entertainment of the great unwashed masses?
