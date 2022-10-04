Following Hurricane Sandy, which devastated parts of New Jersey and New York in 2012, then-Congressman Ron DeSantis voted twice to deny federal aid to those states. DeSantis stated at the time that while he was aware of the plight of the people of those states, he could in good conscience support spending federal monies to provide relief to New Yorkers and New Jerseyites.
Fast forward to the present day. Hurricane Ian has wrought massive destruction to Florida. You may have heard that former Republican Congressman DeSantis is now the Republican governor of Florida. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, DeSantis sent a letter to President Biden seeking a declaration pursuant to the Disaster Relief Fund authorizing FEMA to provide immediate aid to Floridians.
President Biden, acting along bipartisan lines, issued the declaration, even before the hurricane had departed Florida.
Do I need to say it? DeSantis is the quintessential Republican; always ready to deny others aid, particularly those across the political divide, but ever ready to ask for it. Biting the hand that feeds him. What a hypocrite! Compare him to President Biden. Constantly under attack from Republicans, not the least of them DeSantis, but nevertheless willing to put politics aside to extend a helping hand, no questions asked. That’s the sort of person we need in charge.
Michael Rea
Winchester
