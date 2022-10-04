On Oct. 1, the residents of Millwood and Boyce were affected by a power outage. In Millwood, the Burwell Morgan Mill was having its opening day of Art at the Mill, our largest fundraiser for the Clarke County Historical Association.
The show went on, thanks to the efforts of Waterloo Electric Service. Without being asked, they came to us with a generator, which was able to power our computer and point of sale terminals, and also some flashlights to better see the artwork for sale. They continued to check on us as the afternoon went on. Being in the dark gave the visitors, and those working here, an insight into what it must have been like for millers working in the late 18th to 19th centuries. It was a very unique experience to view art, and we still were able to carry on thanks to the efforts of Waterloo Electric.
The workers from Rappahannock Electric Company deserve our thanks also. It was cold, damp and rainy all day long, and they kept at a large repair job until we regained power. They had the power restored before the estimated time initially given, so we appreciate their efforts as well.
Our patrons were good sports about the lack of power, and they deserve our thanks as well. Thank you again Waterloo Electric and Rappahannock Electric!
Kathy Hudson
Chari, Art Show Committee
Nathan Stalvey
Director, Clarke County Historical Association
