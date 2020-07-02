Destruction of monuments must stop
I am writing this in regards to the attacks on Confederate history and American history in general. The people who are destroying our monuments and demanding removal of Confederate emblems have an ulterior motive — the removal of anything that they deem “offensive” regardless of the reason for which the emblem or monument was intended. Honoring brave soldiers who fought for their state or country was never intended to intimidate or offend anyone, just to remember the service of those men who answered the call of duty and sacrificed much, even their lives in doing so. The wanton destruction of these monuments and the attack on people who display any banner the mob deems offensive is criminal and reprehensible. We must all agree that this is wrong and demand an end to this blatant disregard for property and freedom of speech. Those who preach tolerance and inclusiveness the most appear to be the same folks who have the least tolerance for the values of others and use violence to intimidate and stop any opposition to their demands. The men those monuments represent were all much better than that and we must all do our part to defend their memory and our history as Americans from such heinous and hateful destruction without due process. Voting for the removal of something is much different from a lawless mob taking it upon themselves to destroy property and using violence to intimidate others. Let’s all agree to end the violence.
Kelly Ford Clear Brook
Great letter, Kelly. I’m glad you wrote it before significant and rational points of view are labeled as “Hate Speech.”
