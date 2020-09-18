So great to see everyone at the Lake Frederick Democrats and Independents Rally on Saturday. I loved being at the Stephens City Family Drive-In. It's been ages since I've been to a drive-in movie and it brought back many memories. It was a perfect setting for a crowd with plenty of room to socially distance, and I was glad to see everyone was wearing masks. The only downside to the day was driving back home to Lake Frederick via Lord Fairfax Pike and seeing our LFDI banner and our signs for Biden/Harris and Wexton/Warner had been vandalized, torn and shredded. So sad we have people in this community who have to express themselves this way and can't think of a more clever way of showing an opposing view. A total lack of imagination as well as very mean-spirited and childish behavior.
Ann Braziel
Lake Frederick
