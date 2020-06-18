The alteration of the Confederate soldier statue on the grounds of the Civil War Museum is a passionate topic and one that deserves discussion. Recently, the GOP has opted to turn the fate of this statue into a political issue. While I'm not typically a reactionary person, here is my position.
Treating people of color, the LGBTQ community, women, and people of other religions as humans is not a political issue. It's a moral issue.
While altering or removing the statue is an important step in the healing process, it doesn't change 400 years of systemic racial injustice. We need to have a dialogue on the effects such statues and street/building names have on our community. We need to talk to each other about how we move forward, treating each other equally, and condemning violence against minorities. Altering statues and changing street names are, of course, possible and even desirable. But, the divisiveness has got to stop. We need to deal with why we have racism and how we progress toward a community where we are all created equal. Join me in opening that dialogue.
(0) comments
