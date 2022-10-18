In light of two recent letters to the editor on Oct. 13 and 14 endorsing candidates for election to Winchester City Council by sitting council members where both used their official representative titles Mayor and Vice Mayor, it is a clear violation of the Council Standards of Decorum that those same two elected officials voted for. See the agenda from City Council's March 31, 2020, meeting at winchesterva.civicweb.net/document/13969/. During that meeting, the council approved the Resolution Adopting the Winchester Common Council Standards of Decorum Meeting.
On Page 112 of the meeting's agenda, the resolution states, "Council members have the right to endorse candidates for all Council seats or other elected offices. It is inappropriate to mention endorsements while acting in an official or representative capacity including but not limited to during Council meetings or other official City meetings or functions."
Perhaps this will alert all from further endorsements violating Standards of Decorum.
Dale M Barley
Winchester
