Who are our ancestors? What did they do wrong? Did they do anything right? If they did something wrong based upon current standards should they be judged by the standards in place at that TIME or by today’s standards (or lack of).
Should they all be investigated? If they did something wrong based upon today’s standards, should their names be erased from all forms of public acknowledgement? Who among us is perfect based upon prior or current standards?
My attention was raised upon reading The Winchester Star article titled “Board votes to change LFCC’s name.” The Community College for some reason just discovered that Lord Fairfax was a slave owner; what a surprise! I wonder how many folks in this area really knew or maybe even care how Lord Fairfax managed to maintain his lands at that time.
History is history and should not be forsaken but should be remembered for the good and bad things so that the bad are never allowed to be repeated.
There are many noted families in this area as well as in many other areas of our wonderful country that may have done things that don’t measure up to our so-called current standards, but we should make every attempt to remember the GOOD.
The respect that LFCC has attained over the many years should not be clouded by calling attention to past misconduct with a new name. Let’s stop changing names and trying to erase history. KEEP LFCC as LFCC!!
An excellent opinion. There are many out there who agree but somehow can never be heard for whatever reason. So sad.
Erasing history? This is what racist have been doing for hundreds of years. Trying to hide the history of white racism and oppression. Trying to honor the accomplishments of the slave holders and supports of the slave economy whilst ignoring and not honoring the accomplishments of the enslaved: their free labor, their lack of freedom, their deaths from overwork and punishments. History must be true and complete. Web have been honoring and taught a skewed history, biased by racism, and therefore a false history. Correcting errors is often painful because to admit the error is hard, but to deny it is to perpetuate it.
hahaha: Correcting a (spelling) error on this site is impossible! because it does not have an "edit" option. sorry for the typos.
