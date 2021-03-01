Didn’t like photo choice
As the mother of a student athlete at John Handley High School, I found the photos on the front page of Monday’s paper (2/22) to be demeaning and demoralizing to the young men that had come so far. There were other photos taken the night of the State Championship game that would have been a much better choice, in my opinion, especially the one of the team holding the second place trophy. For us to see their heads down and the sadness in their eyes seems like a huge disservice to the Handley Judges when we should be celebrating how far they had made it. We all need as much positivity as possible during these trying times, and as the city’s local newspaper, you had the opportunity to raise them up and praise them for the season they had. Yes, they lost, but they never stopped trying!
Katy Wiley Winchester
(2) comments
The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat. Nothing wrong with the picture. Now, the picture of Mayor Zuckerman in a rickshaw being pulled by an Asian looking man in Asian garb, that was truly racist, bigoted, and offensive.
Never any shame in a good game! Heads high and great job!!!
