Is it too much to ask media and political figures to lead the nation in dignified mourning after the Buffalo and Texas massacres?
American’s stomachs are churning and their hearts aching. Nerves are raw and parents and grandparents of young children, in particular, are on edge. Now should not be the time for raw partisan posturing. Here are two simple suggestions. To the left: Stop dehumanizing gun owners. To the right: It is not the time to give the nation a clinical, academic lesson in constitutionalism which, like the left’s anger, will end up demonizing its opponents.
There will be time for both sides to unleash on each other. Reflect, pause and show some respect and sympathy for the victims, their families and our nation. Is that too much to ask of our leaders?
Paul Zisserson
Lake Frederick
