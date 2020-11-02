I wish to speak to the letter by Rachel Donald. I'm glad you voted as is the right of every citizen. You voted for Trump which is again your right. Let's look at your reasons: 1) For what he's done: nothing but create hate and division which is an emotion he feeds on. Doing nothing for the 227,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. Lies constantly about the virus and how it's going away as thousands sicken and hundreds die each day 2) What he stands for: More hate, racism, giving the positive nod to white supremacists, Nazis, and the KKK and other cowardly thugs who think being a man is strutting around with a big gun frightening women and children. 3) You voted for a monster for what he stands against: Fair elections, tolerance for anyone who disagrees with him, expectations that he does his job, positive policy that protects the American people, anything that threatens or bruises his oversized ego or keeps him from his childish name calling.
I wonder Ms. Donald how you sleep nights.
