On Tuesday, I was disappointed with The Winchester Star's front page. I already had learned of the news that Handley was going to have their first female principal!!! I was looking forward to reading about Ms. Kablan in the paper. Boy, was I wrong! I has assumed ( I know, you should not do that!) that the paper would put the exciting news that the Winchester School Board had chosen a WOMAN for the principal of Handley for the first time! History in the making!!
But, no. On the front page, there was a huge article on the "possible cider garden" for downtown. (The article was "below the fold," but it still was on the front page). The article for Ms. Sherry Kablan was in the "Local section" on page A6!
Personally, I think the "proposed" cider garden should have been on the 6th page, and the news of the selection of our first female principal for John Handley High School. I think the paper got the "priorities" mixed up that day on what should of been on the front page.
